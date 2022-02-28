Invesco Ltd. Sells 18,176 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,119,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $16,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACRE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACRE shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $675.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 91.03%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.