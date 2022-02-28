Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,076 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brady were worth $16,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Brady by 15.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brady by 199.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

