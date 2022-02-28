247,200 Shares in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 247,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 5.82% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 349,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 79,111 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QINT opened at $47.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

