MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,863,000.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $79.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

