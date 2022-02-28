MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 67.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,893 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Mosaic by 2,375.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 97,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Shares of MOS opened at $49.53 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

