MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,548 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM stock opened at $137.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

