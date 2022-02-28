11,686 Shares in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 3,563.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 152,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,024,000 after buying an additional 485,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after buying an additional 671,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 642,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.39. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $13.22.

ADV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

