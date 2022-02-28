Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $140,000 Stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,255 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Brightcove by 49.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Brightcove news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BCOV stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a PE ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Brightcove’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

