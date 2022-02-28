100,736 Shares in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.64% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth approximately $5,964,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth approximately $8,946,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 alerts:

CNTQ opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. is based in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.