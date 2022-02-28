Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.03 Million in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,708 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter worth $271,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 36 shares of company stock worth $1,504 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRME opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.15.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

