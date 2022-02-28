Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Susquehanna

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SQ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.89. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

