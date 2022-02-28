Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Hess Midstream worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HESM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at $305,000.

HESM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

HESM opened at $30.90 on Monday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.517 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 117.61%.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

