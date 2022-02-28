Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,816,000 after purchasing an additional 132,341 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,885,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after acquiring an additional 79,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,599,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after acquiring an additional 283,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO opened at $15.07 on Monday. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $23.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.