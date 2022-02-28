Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $26,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,432,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,460,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,917 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,101,000 after purchasing an additional 906,145 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,631,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,416,000 after purchasing an additional 396,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $54.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.76%.

Several analysts have commented on BAM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

