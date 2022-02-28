Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,736,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Sirius XM worth $28,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

