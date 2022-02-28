Man Group plc Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,037 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after acquiring an additional 835,097 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $74.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.98 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

