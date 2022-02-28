Insider Selling: Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Insider Sells $27,928.56 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BTU opened at $16.01 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $740,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 393,202 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 248.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,645 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.