Insider Selling: Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Insider Sells $27,928.56 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of BTU opened at $16.01 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83.
Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.
BTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Peabody Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.
