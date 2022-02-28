PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PPL Corporation have underperformed the industry in the past year. PPL’s Pennsylvania Regulated segment might face competition for the transmission projects. Further, dependence on its subsidiaries, any delay in projects and failure to fully recover project costs can dent finances. Unplanned outages might affect PPL Corp's financial performance. Possibility of interest rate hike in 2022 can further increase the capital servicing costs. However, PPL’s investment plan will help it expand renewable-generation capacity and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. PPL is also focusing on infrastructure projects to strengthen generation, transmission and distribution lines. The divestiture of a U.K. utility will help it focus on core domestic operations. It has a strong liquidity position to meet near-term debt obligations.”

Get PPL alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.90.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPL (PPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.