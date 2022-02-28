Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells $37,125.00 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00.

Performant Financial stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Performant Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.88 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFMT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

