Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,850 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,100 ($69.36) to GBX 4,850 ($65.96) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,723.40.

RIO stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

