Royal Bank of Canada Sells 79,075 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Americold Realty Trust worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $257,989,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,582 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $56,219,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,893 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:COLD opened at $26.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.28. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -733.27%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.