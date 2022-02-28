Royal Bank of Canada Sells 110,502 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.30% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWOB. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.