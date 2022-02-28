Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55,388 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after buying an additional 245,969 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 756,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 59,955 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,266,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after buying an additional 273,752 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $349,000.

NYSE:BTZ opened at $12.77 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

