Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $56.00 at MKM Partners

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by MKM Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTDR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Matador Resources stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 4.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

In other news, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 57,322 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,805,000 after buying an additional 210,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after buying an additional 482,042 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

