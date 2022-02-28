Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of MTDR opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 4.09. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $48.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

In other news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,805,000 after acquiring an additional 210,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,548,000 after acquiring an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after acquiring an additional 482,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after acquiring an additional 906,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

