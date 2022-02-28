Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Lamb Weston worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $67.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.81%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

