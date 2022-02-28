Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 326,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $29,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 111.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4,111.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 45.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SKM opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile (Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.