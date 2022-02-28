Morgan Stanley Purchases 67,520 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Ralph Lauren worth $29,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $134.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $102.96 and a one year high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.