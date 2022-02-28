8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $12.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,503. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in 8X8 by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

