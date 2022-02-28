Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Lowered to Hold at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers lowered shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DBS Vickers currently has $5.60 target price on the stock.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.89.

Get Grab alerts:

GRAB stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Grab has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grab (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.