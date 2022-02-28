The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. The Hackett Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $20.79 on Monday. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $619.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

