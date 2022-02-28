iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.92.

IRTC stock opened at $131.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.04. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $163.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.15.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

