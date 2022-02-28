Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $47.89 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

