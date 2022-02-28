Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 89,613 Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.50% of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAM. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,645,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth approximately $12,100,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth approximately $10,462,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAM stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

