Marshall Wace LLP Sells 20,644 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,644 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 12.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 38,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

