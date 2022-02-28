Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Endava were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Endava by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $132.17 on Monday. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 84.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.74.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Endava’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

