Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEUR. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,480,000 after acquiring an additional 378,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,580,000 after acquiring an additional 336,236 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 224.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,972,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,999 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,277,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,662,000 after acquiring an additional 138,497 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,756,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,470,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.