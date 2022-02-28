Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,625,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $215,000.

NYSE NABL opened at $11.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able Inc has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that N-able Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NABL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

