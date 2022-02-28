HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after acquiring an additional 59,477 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

PCEF stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.