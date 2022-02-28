New World Advisors LLC Invests $481,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,643 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. salesforce.com comprises about 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $870,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,112,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $760,368,000 after acquiring an additional 155,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,959 shares of company stock worth $41,240,700. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.19.

CRM opened at $208.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.78. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $204.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

