iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Boosted by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,150,000 after purchasing an additional 380,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $112.49 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.15 and a one year high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.74.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

