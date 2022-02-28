Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of InterPrivate II Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

IPVA stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70. InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.