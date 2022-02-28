Credit Suisse AG Has $440,000 Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Simulations Plus worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 9.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 178,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.62 million, a P/E ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

