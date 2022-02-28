Credit Suisse AG Has $432,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 272.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 201.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EPHE opened at $32.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $33.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50.

