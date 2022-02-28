ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Holdings Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

ALLETE stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

