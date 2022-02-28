Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 18,612 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,612 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $38.32 on Monday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

KB Home Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.