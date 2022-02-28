Insider Buying: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Purchases $65,591.16 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.87 per share, with a total value of $65,591.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Sang Young Lee purchased 17,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $404,770.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Sang Young Lee bought 2,531 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $56,643.78.

On Monday, November 29th, Sang Young Lee bought 2,800 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $350.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

