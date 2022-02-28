Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CEO Sells $279,030.80 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GNK stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

