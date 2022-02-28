Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 45,938 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,531 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 45,938 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,970,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after buying an additional 103,487 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 18.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,267,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 201,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.7% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 500,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 35,727 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 921.6% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 383,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMF opened at $7.42 on Monday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

