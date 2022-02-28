Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $142,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $859,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,871. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

NYSE:THC opened at $85.71 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.48.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

